Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Confirmed as second baseman
Moustakas was confirmed as the Brewers' primary starting second baseman Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Moustakas has played the position throughout spring, so manager Craig Counsell called the announcement a "little bit of a foregone conclusion." It remains to be seen how reliable he'll be defensively at his new spot, but that won't matter for fantasy owners in most leagues. Even if the Brewers decide he's unplayable at the keystone at some point this year, that decision isn't likely to come until he's picked up the added positional eligibility in most formats.
