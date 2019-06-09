Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Continues power surge
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The 30-year-old now has three homers in the last three games and four long balls this month. Since May 22, he's gone deep eight times in 57 at-bats. This surge has propelled Moustakas among the homer run leaders in the league with 19 this year. He is also hitting .275 with 41 RBI, 41 runs and three steals in 229 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...