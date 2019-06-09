Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Continues power surge

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The 30-year-old now has three homers in the last three games and four long balls this month. Since May 22, he's gone deep eight times in 57 at-bats. This surge has propelled Moustakas among the homer run leaders in the league with 19 this year. He is also hitting .275 with 41 RBI, 41 runs and three steals in 229 at-bats this season.