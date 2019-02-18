Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Could play second base
Moustakas will get looks at second base this spring, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The news is something of a surprise, as Moustakas has been almost exclusively a third baseman thus far in his major-league career, and a move to a tougher defensive position at this stage would be rather unusual. The Brewers also have Travis Shaw as a very capable option at the hot corner, but the team solved that problem last season by playing Shaw at second. There's no obvious reason why they'd switch that plan around this season, but if Moustakas manages to pick up enough games at second base to qualify there in some fantasy formats it would be at least a small boost to his value.
