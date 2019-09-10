Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Could return Wednesday
Moustakas (wrist) could return to the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While he is not in Tuesday's lineup, Moustakas says he feels good enough to pinch hit in that contest. He has been available off the bench as a defender only over the past several days. Travis Shaw is starting at third base and hitting eighth.
