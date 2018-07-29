Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Could see action at second base

Moustakas, who went 1-for-5 in his Brewers debut Saturday, took groundballs at second base before the game and impressed manager Craig Counsell there, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I was really pleased with how he moved around there," Counsell said. "We'll see moving forward, but I'm very comfortable with what we've got right now."

Counsell didn't commit to giving Moustakas starts at the keystone going forward, but it sounds like it's a possibility. Moustakas played third base and hit third in his Brewers debut, while Travis Shaw shifted to second base and made a couple nice plays at his new position.