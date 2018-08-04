Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Day off Saturday
Moustakas isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Moustakas figures to see the majority of starts at third base down the stretch for Milwaukee, but he will receive a breather Saturday with the left-handed Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Rockies. Look for him to return to the starting nine in the series finale Sunday with righty Jon Gray set to start.
