Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Day off Sunday

Moustakas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Moustakas had his 12-game hit streak snapped Monday and is 0-for-11 in his last four games, so he'll head to the bench with left-hander Jose Quintana taking the mound for Chicago. Tyler Saladino will start at the hot corner in his absence.

