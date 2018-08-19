Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Moustakas accounted for the Brewers only runs Sunday, recording a two-RBI double against John Gant in the third inning. While he hasn't homered since August 7, Moustakas has three multi-hit games, four doubles and driven in six across his last eight starts.

