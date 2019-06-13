Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Eighth home run in 11 games

Moustakas went 2-for-5 and hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the 13th inning of Wednesday's 14-inning victory over the Astros.

Moustakas has been red hot of late, going 17-for-46 (.370) with eight home runs, 13 RBI, and 13 runs over his last 11 games. His playing time has not been affected by the return of fellow infielder Travis Shaw, as he has started every game -- six at second base and two at third -- since Shaw was activated from the injured list June 4.