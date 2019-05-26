Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Ejected in Sunday's contest
Moustakas was ejected in the top of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear what Moustakas said to warrant the ejection, but umpire Mike Estabrook tossed the third baseman after a brief conversation between the two in the field. It's the fourth career ejection for Moustakas and his first since joining the Brewers ahead of the 2018 trade deadline. He went hitless in his four at-bats on the day before being replaced by Keston Hiura.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...