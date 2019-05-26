Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Ejected in Sunday's contest

Moustakas was ejected in the top of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear what Moustakas said to warrant the ejection, but umpire Mike Estabrook tossed the third baseman after a brief conversation between the two in the field. It's the fourth career ejection for Moustakas and his first since joining the Brewers ahead of the 2018 trade deadline. He went hitless in his four at-bats on the day before being replaced by Keston Hiura.