Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Exits after HBP

Moustakas was removed from Tuesday's game in San Diego after being hit by a pitch on the left hand, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Moustakas has been playing through a fractured finger on his right hand for most of the season and is now dealing with a potential issue on his left hand. The 30-year-old briefly remained in the contest before being replaced at third base by Travis Shaw. According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moustakas was diagnosed with a left hand contusion.