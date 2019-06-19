Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Expected back by weekend
Manager Craig Counsell said Moustakas, who is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres due to a left hand contusion, will "for sure" return to action this weekend against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Counsell said that Moustakas is dealing with some soreness but is otherwise fine after getting hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game. While the manager noted that Moustakas may not be ready for Thursday's series opener, he was confident about the infielder rejoining the starting nine sometime over the weekend. In the meantime, Hernan Perez is starting at the keystone Wednesday.
