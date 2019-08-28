Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Expected back over weekend

Manager Craig Counsell said he expects Moustakas (wrist) to play this weekend in Chicago, though he noted the infielder may not be ready for Friday's series opener, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Moustakas has missed the past two games with a sore left wrist, but it sounds like he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup over the weekend after getting another day -- the Brewers are off Thursday -- or two to recover. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is slashing .284/.348/.531 with five home runs in 21 games this month.