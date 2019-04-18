Moustakas is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

Moustakas will hit the bench for just the second time all season; he's started the past 10 games for the Brewers, slashing .278/.395/.667 with four homers and a 7:9 BB:K over that stretch. Hernan Perez will start at the keystone and hit seventh in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories