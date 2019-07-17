Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Gets day off

Moustakas is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Moustakas will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale following a string of 22 consecutive starts. The infielder has collected a hit in all five games since the All-Star break, going 8-for-25 (.320) with three doubles, two RBI and five runs scored over that stretch. Tyler Saladino gets the start at third base in place of Moustakas Wednesday.