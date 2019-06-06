Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Goes deep twice
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Moustakas went deep in the first inning to give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead, and he left the yard again the third inning on a solo shot to center. The 30-year-old has clubbed six home runs and driven in eight over his last 10 contests, and he now sits with 18 homers along with 39 RBI on the season over 56 contests.
