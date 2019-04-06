Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hits bench for first time
Moustakas will head to the bench for the first time Saturday against the Cubs.
Moustakas sits out against the left-handed Cole Hamels, though don't expect him to sit against every lefty, as he remained in the lineup Friday against Jose Quintana. Hernan Perez starts at second base Saturday.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Smacks second homer•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Homers in season opener•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Locking in for regular season•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Confirmed as second baseman•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Belts first homer of camp•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Debuts at second base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...