Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hits for first time in eight days
Moustakas (wrist) walked in a pinch-hit at-bat in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.
The at-bat was Moustakas' first since Sept. 2, and just his sixth since he left the Brewers' Aug. 26 game against the Cardinals after taking a grounder off his left wrist while playing third base. It was reported Tuesday that Moustakas could return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Marlins, and his at-bat Tuesday seemingly increases those chances as long as it did not lead to any additional soreness.
