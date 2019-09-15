Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hits two-run homer
Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
Moustakas tied the game with a two-run shot off Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning, his 27th homer of the year. He's now gone 6-for-13 with three homers in four games since returning from a wrist injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Crushes two homers in return•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hitting third in return•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hits for first time in eight days•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: 'Good chance' for Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Could return Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Taking batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...