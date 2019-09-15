Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hits two-run homer

Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Moustakas tied the game with a two-run shot off Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning, his 27th homer of the year. He's now gone 6-for-13 with three homers in four games since returning from a wrist injury.

