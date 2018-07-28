Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hitting third in Brewers debut

Moustakas is starting at third base and hitting third in his Brewers debut Saturday against the Giants.

The Brewers will alternate lefties (Christian Yelich is leading off) and righties (Lorenzo Cain is hitting second and Jesus Aguilar is hitting fourth) in Moustakas' debut. He is now a part of a very potent top two-thirds of a lineup, although he will have to wait until next weekend's series against the Rockies to take advantage of the friendly dimensions of Miller Park.