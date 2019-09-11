Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hitting third in return

Moustakas (wrist) is starting at third base and hitting third Wednesday against the Marlins.

The Brewers offense got bad news Tuesday when it was revealed Christian Yelich (broken kneecap) would miss the rest of the season. However, Moustakas should inject some life into the lineup and Keston Hiura (hamstring) was also activated Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories