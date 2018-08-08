Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Moustakas hit a two-run homer -- his 22nd of the year -- in the first inning and then recorded a sacrifice fly in the third. Moustakas has homered in back-to-back games and logged his first multiple-RBI game since joining the Brewers on July 28. The 29-year-old is hitting .249/.307/.466 with 68 RBI and 48 runs this season.