Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Moustakas had a big series against the Pirates, going 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs, two doubles, and four RBI over three games. Moustakas now owns an .804 OPS over 26 games with the Brewers, and initial post-trade concerns about his playing time have been squashed, as he has started 14 games in a row at the hot corner.