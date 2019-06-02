Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Leaves after HBP
Moustakas was removed from Saturday's game in Pittsburgh with a bruised right hand.
Moustakas was hit by a Felipe Vazquez fastball in the top of the ninth inning and stayed in to run the bases, eventually scoring on Keston Hiura's game-tying homer. The veteran infielder didn't retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The early diagnosis of a bruise is good news, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see him undergo an MRI. Moustakas went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run prior to exiting the contest.
