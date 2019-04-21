Moustakas was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers with right hand discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Moustakas went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts before he was replaced at third base by Travis Shaw. The 30-year-old made a diving stop in the field earlier in the game, but it's unclear if that was the cause of the issue.

