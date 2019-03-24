Moustakas went 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs and four RBI over his previous six spring games.

Moustakas is getting hot at the right time with Opening Day just a few days in the distance. He is set to play second base regularly this year for the first time in his career, and despite his inexperience at the position, figures to be in the lineup nearly every day out of the gate. He also figures to hit somewhere in the middle third of the Brewers' order, but could move around a spot or two depending if the opposing starter on a given day throws right-handed or left-handed.