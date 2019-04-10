Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Mashes fourth homer
Moustakas went 1-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Angels.
The 30-year-old has gone yard in consecutive games, giving him four homers on the year to go along with two doubles - and only two singles, saddling Moustakas with a .211 batting average through 12 contests. That number should rise as the season progresses, but his power production will remain his biggest selling point as a fantasy asset.
