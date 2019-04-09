Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Mashes third homer
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.
The 30-year-old snapped an 0-for-16 skid over his prior five games in emphatic fashion, taking a Trevor Cahill offering in the fourth inning to straightaway center field for his third homer of the year. Moustakas is still stuck with a .194 batting average (7-for-36) for now, but that could rise quickly now that he's out of his mini-slump.
