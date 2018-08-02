Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Not in Thursday's lineup
Moustakas is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Thursday.
With left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Moustakas will move to the bench for the series finale. Travis Shaw will get the nod at third base after he received a breather from the starting lineup Wednesday.
