Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Nursing elbow soreness

Moustakas isn't in Friday's lineup against Colorado due to a sore right elbow, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It was announced prior to Friday's series opener that the starting third baseman is nursing an elbow issue, which is why he's sitting for the second straight day. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward and will be available off the bench if needed.

