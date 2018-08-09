Brewers' Mike Moustakas: On bench vs. lefty
Moustakas is not in the lineup against the Padres on Thursday.
Moustakas will take a seat with southpaw Robbie Erlin on the mound for San Diego. In his place, Travis Shaw will man the hot corner while Hernan Perez gets a start in the infield.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Homers, drives in three•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Day off Saturday•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Could see action at second base•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Hitting third in Brewers debut•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Traded to Milwaukee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...