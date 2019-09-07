Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Out again Saturday

Moustakas (hand) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

Moustakas returned to the lineup Monday after missing five games, but his hand did not respond well. Manager Craig Counsell provided an update Friday, telling Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that Moustakas is "not making progress" and that he remains in "significant pain." Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez have been splitting time at third base in Moustakas' absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories