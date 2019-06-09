Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Powers Milwaukee to victory

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Moustakas hammered a first-pitch strike in the eighth inning for a two-run homer, putting the Brewers on top 4-2. The 30-year-old has now left the yard in three of his last four contests, putting him at 20 home runs through 59 games this season.

