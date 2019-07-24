Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Receives day off

Moustakas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Moustakas' absence is likely little more than a routine breather with the 30-year-old having started in each of the past six games and with the Brewers and Reds wrapping up their series with an afternoon contest. Tyler Saladino will fill in for Moustakas at the hot corner.

