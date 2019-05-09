Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Since returning from a fractured right ring finger on April 26, Moustakas has hits in 11 of the last 12 games. During that stretch, he has gone 17-for-54 (.315) with three home runs and 14 RBI. Overall, that's improved his average to .272 with nine homers, 24 RBI, 19 runs and two steals in 125 at-bats this season.