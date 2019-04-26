Moustakas (finger) is starting at second base and batting cleanup Friday against the Mets.

Moustakas has not seen the field since fracturing his right ring finger last Saturday against the Dodgers, but he'll end up avoiding a trip to the injured list after five days off. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a quality start to the season and is slashing .239/.349/.549 with six home runs through 21 games.