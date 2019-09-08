Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Remains unable to swing

Manager Craig Counsell said Moustakas (wrist) still can't swing a bat, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Moustakas came off the bench and played an inning at third base Saturday, but he was pulled for a pinch hitter once he was scheduled to bat. Counsell said Friday that the veteran third baseman is in "significant pain" and is "not making progress," so it seems unlikely he'll return to action Sunday if the team wasn't comfortable with him hitting a day earlier. Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez should continue splitting time at the hot corner in his place.

