Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Remains unable to swing
Manager Craig Counsell said Moustakas (wrist) still can't swing a bat, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Moustakas came off the bench and played an inning at third base Saturday, but he was pulled for a pinch hitter once he was scheduled to bat. Counsell said Friday that the veteran third baseman is in "significant pain" and is "not making progress," so it seems unlikely he'll return to action Sunday if the team wasn't comfortable with him hitting a day earlier. Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez should continue splitting time at the hot corner in his place.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...