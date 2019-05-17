Moustakas is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Moustaka will take a seat for the second time since returning from his finger injury at the end of April, and slashed .276/.308/.517 with five home runs and 19 RBI in that stretch. Hernan Perez will start at third base Friday with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for the Braves.