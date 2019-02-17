Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Returns to Milwaukee
Moustakas agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The exact details of the deal have yet to surface, and the contract will be finalized following a physical exam. Moustakas elected free agency after turning down his 2019 option with Milwaukee, but he'll return with the Brewers and should be their premiere option at third base, especially against right-handed pitching. This means Travis Shaw will once again see time at second base as he did in the second half of the 2018 campaign. The keystone will become a bit more crowded with Moustakas back in the picture, as Cory Spangenberg, Hernan Perez and Tyler Saladino could all split time at second along with Shaw.
