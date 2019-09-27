Play

Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Sitting again Friday

Moustakas isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Colorado.

Moustakas will head to the bench for the second straight contest, which is odd considering the Brewers are currently pushing for a division title. There's been no word of an injury for the starting third baseman at this point, however. Cory Spangenberg draws the start at the hot corner and is set to bat seventh.

