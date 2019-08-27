Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Sitting out Tuesday

Moustakas (wrist) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against St. Louis.

Moustakas' X-rays came back negative after he took a grounder off his wrist Monday night, but as expected, he'll be held out of the second game of the series. Cory Spangenberg starts at the hot corner and is batting seventh.

