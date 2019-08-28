Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Sitting out Wednesday

Moustakas (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will let Moustakas rest up through Thursday's off day while he tends to a sore left wrist, which he sustained after he was struck by a grounder in Monday's series opener with St. Louis. With Moustakas on the bench for a second straight day, Cory Spangenberg will draw another start at the hot corner and bat seventh.