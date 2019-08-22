Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Slams three-run homer

Moustakas went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and walked in his other three plate appearances Wednesday in the Brewers' 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

His 31st long ball of the season staked the Brewers to a 4-0 lead after one inning, which proved to be all the support starter Adrian Houser and the relief crew would need in the rain-shortened victory. Moustakas has busted out of his second-half slide in a major way over his last four starts, going 7-for-16 with four home runs, a double, four walks and 11 RBI.