Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Slugs 23rd homer

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Moustakas swatted his 23rd long ball of the season with a solo shot off Wade LeBlanc in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old continues to put up ridiculous numbers in what may turn out to be his best season yet. Overall, he's slashing .280/.356/.584 with 23 home runs, 50 runs scored and 49 RBI.

