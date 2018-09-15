Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.

His seventh-inning shot gave Moustakas six homers in 39 games as a Brewer and 26 in total on the year, boosting his slash line in Milwaukee to .277/.340/.475. He'll continue to sit against left-handers, but the team's current schedule has the Brewers set to face only one southpaw over the next two weeks, giving him the opportunity for a big surge to close out the regular season.