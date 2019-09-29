Play

Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Smacks 30th double

Moustakas (elbow) went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Moustakas missed two games with the elbow injury, but he played the whole game at third base Saturday. It's the fourth time in nine years Moustakas has reached 30 doubles in a season. He's added 35 homers, 87 RBI and 80 runs scored across 142 games this year.

