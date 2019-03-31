Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

His third-inning shot of Dakota Hudson capped the scoring for the Brewers, and Brandon Woodruff and the bullpen took care of the rest. Moose's shift to second base hasn't cost him anything at the plate, as he's gone 4-for-9 with two homers through three games.