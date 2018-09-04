Moustakas is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Moustakas will stick on the bench for a second straight game with the Cubs throwing another left-hander in Mike Montgomery. The Brewers face another southpaw (Jose Quintana) in Wednesday's series finale, though manager Craig Counsell may not want to keep Moustakas' bat out of the lineup for a third straight game. Travis Shaw is starting at third base and hitting sixth in this one.