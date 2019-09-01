Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Still out Sunday

Moustakas (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Moustakas remains on the bench for the fifth straight game as he continues battle left wrist soreness. The 31-year-old was unable to grip a bat when attempting to hit Friday, but according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Moustakas appears to be progressing as he took batting practice on the field Sunday.

