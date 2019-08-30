Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Still sitting Friday

Moustakas (wrist) remains sidelined Friday against the Cubs.

Moustakas hasn't played since taking a grounder off his wrist Monday. His absence Friday comes as little surprise, as manager Craig Counsell indicated Thursday that he was likely still a few days away from returning to action. Hernan Perez starts at the hot corner in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories